PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

