PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,147.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,505.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00870014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00254764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003132 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.