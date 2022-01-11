PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Down 17.9% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $438,477.19 and approximately $130.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

