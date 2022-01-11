Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 35,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 36,337 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

