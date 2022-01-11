Piper Sandler Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,379. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

