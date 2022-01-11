Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PING. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 525.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

