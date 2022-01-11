Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,265 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 992,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,451 shares of company stock worth $375,955,941 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.24.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,045.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

