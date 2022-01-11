Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,514 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 287.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 72,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.25.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

