Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 31,267 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

