Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.59 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

