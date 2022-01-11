Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,967 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.