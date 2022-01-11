Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,947 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 450.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

