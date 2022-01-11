Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 67,186 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 200.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,186 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MetLife by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

