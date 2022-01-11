Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 16,586 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.