PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.09

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 52551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $23,619,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

