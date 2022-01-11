PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE PNI opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.