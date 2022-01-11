Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PDO opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 5,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

