Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 39,998 Shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,998 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.71% of G Squared Ascend I worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

NYSE GSQD opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD).

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.