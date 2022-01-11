Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 318,384 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,384 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 221,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

