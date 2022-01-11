Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 250,000 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.47% of Colicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,661,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,721,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,900,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.