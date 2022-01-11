Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth $6,773,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

SSAA stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

