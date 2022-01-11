Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $179.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

