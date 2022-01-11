Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.49 Million Position in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Broadstone Acquisition were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSN opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

