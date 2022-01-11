PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.67

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.67 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.15 ($0.23). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.23), with a volume of 949 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.67. The company has a market cap of £2.42 million and a PE ratio of 34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. PHSC’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

