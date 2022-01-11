Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 11th

Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 11th. Phillips Edison & Company Inc had issued 17,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $476,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

