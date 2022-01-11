Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $323.34 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $323.34 million and $6.56 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00007260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,814.72 or 1.00043593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00090223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.65 or 0.00821692 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.