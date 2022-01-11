PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PTALF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

