Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $222,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,099,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,631,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,799,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.14. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

