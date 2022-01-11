PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 379,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PEP stock opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $241.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

