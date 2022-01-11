PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.