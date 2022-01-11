People’s United Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for People’s United Financial in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

PBCT stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

