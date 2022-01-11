PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

