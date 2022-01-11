PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PMT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.09.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $18.07 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.