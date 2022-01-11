Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.76 and last traded at $77.76. 626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 255,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $73,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.