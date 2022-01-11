Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSE:PSN opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Parsons by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Parsons by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 118,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Parsons by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Parsons by 41.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.