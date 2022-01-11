Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

