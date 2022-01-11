Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.88 Million Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.47% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $168,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $243.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.95.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 75.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

