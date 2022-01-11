Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

