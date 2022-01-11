Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 88 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.83.

