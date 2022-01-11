Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 775 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 563,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

