Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 491 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.