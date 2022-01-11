Papp L Roy & Associates Has $271,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.37 and a 200 day moving average of $250.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $177.44 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

