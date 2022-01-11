PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stake Lessened by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748,822 shares during the period. PagerDuty makes up 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 7.39% of PagerDuty worth $257,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,393,000 after buying an additional 339,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 74.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after buying an additional 669,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,456,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $5,611,163. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

