Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $8.30. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 1,443,963 shares trading hands.

OXLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 283,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

