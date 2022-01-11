Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.80. Outbrain shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Outbrain had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 406.80%. The company had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outbrain, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

