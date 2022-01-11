Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.80. Outbrain shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,003 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)
Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.