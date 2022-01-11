Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.23.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 791,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,671.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,937,708.69. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 over the last three months.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

