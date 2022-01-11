ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.87. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1,453 shares changing hands.

ORIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after buying an additional 376,726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

