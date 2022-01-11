Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

ORGO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

