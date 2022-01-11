OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

