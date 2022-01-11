Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0825

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $299,725.90 and $70,206.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

